New Analyst Forecast: $MNDY Given $330.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNDY. Allan Verkhovski from Scotiabank set a price target of 330.0 for MNDY.

$MNDY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNDY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MNDY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $340.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Allan Verkhovski from Scotiabank set a target price of $330.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $350.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Jackson Ader from KeyBanc set a target price of $340.0 on 11/11/2024

$MNDY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MNDY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/11 and 0 sales.

on 04/01, 02/11 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$MNDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $MNDY stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

