New Analyst Forecast: $MNDY Given $330.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNDY. Allan Verkhovski from Scotiabank set a price target of 330.0 for MNDY.
$MNDY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNDY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MNDY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $340.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Allan Verkhovski from Scotiabank set a target price of $330.0 on 05/02/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $350.0 on 03/17/2025
- Jackson Ader from KeyBanc set a target price of $340.0 on 11/11/2024
$MNDY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MNDY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/11 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
$MNDY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $MNDY stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,189,858 shares (+78.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $280,140,167
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 957,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,527,976
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 899,366 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,746,731
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 765,023 shares (-92.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,022,992
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 631,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,645,044
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 621,678 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,367,868
- RUBICON GLOBAL CAPITAL LTD added 565,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,434,032
