New Analyst Forecast: $MMYT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMYT. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MMYT.
$MMYT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMYT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$MMYT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $MMYT stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 23,886,735 shares (+9724.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,340,661,162
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 5,090,811 shares (+9699.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $498,848,569
- FIL LTD removed 2,666,725 shares (-66.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $261,312,382
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 1,471,660 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,207,963
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 1,470,985 shares (+273.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,141,820
- KEYSTONE INVESTORS PTE LTD removed 851,470 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,435,545
- FMR LLC added 811,486 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,517,513
