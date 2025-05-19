Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $MMYT Given 'Buy' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMYT. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MMYT.

$MMYT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMYT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$MMYT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $MMYT stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 23,886,735 shares (+9724.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,340,661,162
  • NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 5,090,811 shares (+9699.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $498,848,569
  • FIL LTD removed 2,666,725 shares (-66.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $261,312,382
  • BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 1,471,660 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,207,963
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC added 1,470,985 shares (+273.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,141,820
  • KEYSTONE INVESTORS PTE LTD removed 851,470 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,435,545
  • FMR LLC added 811,486 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,517,513

