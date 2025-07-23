New Analyst Forecast: $MMYT Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMYT. Vijit Jain from Citigroup set a price target of 120.0 for MMYT.
$MMYT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMYT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MMYT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vijit Jain from Citigroup set a target price of $120.0 on 07/23/2025
- Aditya Suresh from Macquarie set a target price of $110.0 on 06/24/2025
$MMYT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $MMYT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. removed 23,889,774 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,341,675,647
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 5,090,811 shares (+9699.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $498,848,569
- FIL LTD removed 2,666,725 shares (-66.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $261,312,382
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 1,471,660 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,207,963
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 1,470,985 shares (+273.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,141,820
- KEYSTONE INVESTORS PTE LTD removed 851,470 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,435,545
- FMR LLC added 811,486 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,517,513
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.