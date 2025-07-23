New Analyst Forecast: $MMYT Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMYT. Vijit Jain from Citigroup set a price target of 120.0 for MMYT.

$MMYT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMYT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MMYT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijit Jain from Citigroup set a target price of $120.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Aditya Suresh from Macquarie set a target price of $110.0 on 06/24/2025

$MMYT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $MMYT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

