New Analyst Forecast: $MMSI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMSI. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MMSI.

$MMSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMSI in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

$MMSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMSI recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MMSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $109.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $108.0 on 07/18/2025

Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $110.0 on 05/23/2025

Jon Young from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $112.0 on 05/21/2025

Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $108.0 on 05/21/2025

David Rescott from Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 04/25/2025

Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a target price of $103.0 on 04/25/2025

Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $108.0 on 04/25/2025

$MMSI Insider Trading Activity

$MMSI insiders have traded $MMSI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED P. LAMPROPOULOS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 74,719 shares for an estimated $7,436,213 .

. BRIAN G. LLOYD (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $5,574,500 .

. RAUL JR. PARRA (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,993 shares for an estimated $3,208,794 .

. F. ANN MILLNER sold 21,250 shares for an estimated $2,049,987

MICHEL JAMES VOIGT (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 13,809 shares for an estimated $1,376,481

NEIL PETERSON (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,047,650 .

. STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $526,550

DAVID FLOYD sold 3,515 shares for an estimated $330,972

MICHAEL R. MCDONNELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $330,417.

$MMSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $MMSI stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

