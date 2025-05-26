New Analyst Forecast: $MMSI Given $112.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMSI. John Young from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 112.0 for MMSI.

$MMSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMSI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MMSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Young from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $112.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Michael Petusky from Barrington set a target price of $103.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 David Rescott from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $106.0 on 04/25/2025

$MMSI Insider Trading Activity

$MMSI insiders have traded $MMSI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN G. LLOYD (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $5,574,500 .

. FRED P LAMPROPOULOS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,319 shares for an estimated $3,564,069 .

. F. ANN MILLNER sold 21,250 shares for an estimated $2,049,987

RAUL JR. PARRA (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,812 shares for an estimated $1,785,575 .

. MICHEL JAMES VOIGT (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 13,809 shares for an estimated $1,376,481

NEIL PETERSON (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,047,650 .

. STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $526,550

$MMSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $MMSI stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

