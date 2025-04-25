New Analyst Forecast: $MMSI Given $103.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMSI. Michael Petusky from Barrington set a price target of 103.0 for MMSI.

$MMSI Insider Trading Activity

$MMSI insiders have traded $MMSI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN G. LLOYD (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $5,574,500 .

. RAUL JR. PARRA (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,819 shares for an estimated $5,239,263 .

. FRED P LAMPROPOULOS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,319 shares for an estimated $3,564,069 .

. NEIL PETERSON (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,537,650 .

. MICHEL JAMES VOIGT (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 13,809 shares for an estimated $1,376,481

F. ANN MILLNER sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,269,375

STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $526,550

$MMSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $MMSI stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

