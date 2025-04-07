New Analyst Forecast: $MLYS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MLYS. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MLYS.

$MLYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MLYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MLYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MLYS forecast page.

$MLYS Insider Trading Activity

$MLYS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 1,296,296 shares for an estimated $17,499,996

SRINIVAS AKKARAJU purchased 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000

BIOCAPITAL GP, LLC SAMSARA purchased 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000

DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 86,279 shares for an estimated $1,337,472 .

. JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,604 shares for an estimated $372,515 .

. ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $243,867.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $MLYS stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.