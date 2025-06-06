New Analyst Forecast: $MLTX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MLTX. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MLTX.
$MLTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MLTX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025
$MLTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $MLTX stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,396,178 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,548,674
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 1,144,788 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,726,867
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 708,231 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,670,585
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 604,382 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,613,204
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 382,056 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,926,927
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 369,813 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,448,593
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP added 350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,674,500
