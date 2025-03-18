New Analyst Forecast: $MLTX Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MLTX. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 67.0 for MLTX.
$MLTX Insider Trading Activity
$MLTX insiders have traded $MLTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS L P/IL BVF has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $100,003,200.
- SIMON STURGE sold 171,000 shares for an estimated $9,186,120
$MLTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $MLTX stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BVF INC/IL removed 2,000,000 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,300,000
- FMR LLC added 1,391,167 shares (+28.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,331,693
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 840,731 shares (+90.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,525,583
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 750,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,815,000
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 600,000 shares (+120.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,490,000
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 363,394 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,677,785
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 350,000 shares (-69.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,952,500
