New Analyst Forecast: $MLTX Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MLTX. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 67.0 for MLTX.

$MLTX Insider Trading Activity

$MLTX insiders have traded $MLTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS L P/IL BVF has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $100,003,200 .

. SIMON STURGE sold 171,000 shares for an estimated $9,186,120

$MLTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $MLTX stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

