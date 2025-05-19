New Analyst Forecast: $MLM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MLM. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MLM.

$MLM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MLM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

$MLM Insider Trading Activity

$MLM insiders have traded $MLM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD A. MCCUNNIFF (EVP and CHRO) sold 1,332 shares for an estimated $632,700

MICHAEL J PETRO (SVP - Strategy and Development) purchased 550 shares for an estimated $249,903

$MLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 467 institutional investors add shares of $MLM stock to their portfolio, and 519 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

