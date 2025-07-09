Stocks
MLCO

New Analyst Forecast: $MLCO Given $11.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MLCO. George Choi from Citigroup set a price target of 11.0 for MLCO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MLCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MLCO forecast page.

$MLCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MLCO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MLCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • George Choi from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Joseph Greff from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.5 on 07/01/2025
  • Ronald Leung from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.6 on 05/20/2025
  • Praveen Choudhary from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $6.7 on 03/03/2025
  • Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $9.0 on 02/03/2025

$MLCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $MLCO stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MLCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.