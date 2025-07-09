New Analyst Forecast: $MLCO Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MLCO. George Choi from Citigroup set a price target of 11.0 for MLCO.

$MLCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MLCO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MLCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Choi from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joseph Greff from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.5 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Ronald Leung from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.6 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Praveen Choudhary from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $6.7 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $9.0 on 02/03/2025

$MLCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $MLCO stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

