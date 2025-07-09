New Analyst Forecast: $MLCO Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MLCO. George Choi from Citigroup set a price target of 11.0 for MLCO.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MLCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MLCO forecast page.
$MLCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MLCO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MLCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Choi from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joseph Greff from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.5 on 07/01/2025
- Ronald Leung from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.6 on 05/20/2025
- Praveen Choudhary from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $6.7 on 03/03/2025
- Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $9.0 on 02/03/2025
$MLCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $MLCO stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 8,246,224 shares (+614.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,457,600
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 7,735,919 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,768,293
- OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,910,641 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,879,078
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 4,720,282 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,875,886
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,338,887 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,865,934
- BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,873,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,141,236
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,606,307 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,735,237
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.