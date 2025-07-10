New Analyst Forecast: $MITT Given $8.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MITT. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 8.75 for MITT.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MITT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MITT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $8.5 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $8.75 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $8.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $8.5 on 01/23/2025

$MITT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $MITT stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

