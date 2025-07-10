New Analyst Forecast: $MITT Given $8.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MITT. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 8.75 for MITT.
$MITT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MITT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MITT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $8.5 on 07/10/2025
- Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $8.75 on 07/10/2025
- Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $8.0 on 05/06/2025
- Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $8.5 on 01/23/2025
$MITT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $MITT stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN RIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 455,011 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,321,580
- IEQ CAPITAL, LLC added 126,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $927,092
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 113,564 shares (+65.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $829,017
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 108,667 shares (+101.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $793,269
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 105,046 shares (+115.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $766,835
- UBS GROUP AG removed 88,014 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $642,502
- BAILARD, INC. added 75,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $553,340
