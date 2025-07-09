New Analyst Forecast: $MIR Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MIR. Robert Mason from Baird set a price target of 22.0 for MIR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MIR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MIR forecast page.

$MIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MIR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Mason from Baird set a target price of $22.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Yuan Zhi from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $17.0 on 04/14/2025

$MIR Insider Trading Activity

$MIR insiders have traded $MIR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE D KINGSLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,972,350 .

. BRIAN SCHOPFER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,945,002.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $MIR stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.