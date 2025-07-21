New Analyst Forecast: $MIDD Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MIDD. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MIDD.

$MIDD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MIDD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/26/2025

$MIDD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MIDD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MIDD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $186.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Mig Dobre from Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $175.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $150.0 on 02/26/2025

$MIDD Insider Trading Activity

$MIDD insiders have traded $MIDD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MIDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD P GARDEN has made 14 purchases buying 640,968 shares for an estimated $93,496,438 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN R. SCHERGER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $293,400

CHAPIN SARAH PALISI sold 500 shares for an estimated $81,755

$MIDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $MIDD stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

