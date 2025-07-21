New Analyst Forecast: $MIDD Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MIDD. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MIDD.
$MIDD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MIDD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/26/2025
$MIDD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MIDD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MIDD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 07/21/2025
- Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $186.0 on 05/08/2025
- Mig Dobre from Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/08/2025
- Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $175.0 on 04/08/2025
- Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $150.0 on 02/26/2025
$MIDD Insider Trading Activity
$MIDD insiders have traded $MIDD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MIDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD P GARDEN has made 14 purchases buying 640,968 shares for an estimated $93,496,438 and 0 sales.
- STEPHEN R. SCHERGER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $293,400
- CHAPIN SARAH PALISI sold 500 shares for an estimated $81,755
$MIDD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $MIDD stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GARDEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,883,129 shares (+250.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,197,945
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,557,384 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,691,220
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,133,931 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,334,833
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,080,155 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,161,956
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 860,892 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,838,366
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 775,405 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,846,051
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 566,905 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,158,221
