New Analyst Forecast: $MHK Given $119.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MHK. Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a price target of 119.0 for MHK.

$MHK Insider Trading Activity

$MHK insiders have traded $MHK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUZANNE L HELEN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,578 shares for an estimated $3,665,478 .

. MAURO VANDINI (President of Global Ceramic) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $528,525

JAMES BRUNK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $354,000

$MHK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $MHK stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

