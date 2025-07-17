New Analyst Forecast: $MGY Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGY. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $MGY.

$MGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/22/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025

$MGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $25.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $21.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Peyton Dorne from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $30.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $19.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $24.0 on 03/13/2025

$MGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MGY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$MGY Insider Trading Activity

$MGY insiders have traded $MGY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANDELL SZABO purchased 11,731 shares for an estimated $249,870

CHRISTOPHER G STAVROS (CEO & DIRECTOR) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $55,137

$MGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $MGY stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

