New Analyst Forecast: $MGY Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGY. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $MGY.
$MGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/22/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MGY forecast page.
$MGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $25.0 on 07/17/2025
- Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $21.0 on 06/16/2025
- Peyton Dorne from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 06/13/2025
- Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 05/23/2025
- Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $30.0 on 04/22/2025
- Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $19.0 on 04/08/2025
- Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $24.0 on 03/13/2025
$MGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MGY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$MGY Insider Trading Activity
$MGY insiders have traded $MGY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHANDELL SZABO purchased 11,731 shares for an estimated $249,870
- CHRISTOPHER G STAVROS (CEO & DIRECTOR) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $55,137
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $MGY stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 12,653,168 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $319,619,023
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 2,130,595 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,818,829
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,929,176 shares (+15001.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,730,985
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,799,967 shares (+70.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,467,166
- VEST FINANCIAL, LLC removed 1,427,893 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,068,577
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 1,174,034 shares (+8960.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,656,098
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 987,896 shares (+1382.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,954,252
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.