New Analyst Forecast: $MGY Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGY. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 25.0 for MGY.

$MGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $25.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $29.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $31.0 on 10/28/2024

$MGY Insider Trading Activity

$MGY insiders have traded $MGY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER G STAVROS (CEO & DIRECTOR) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $55,137

$MGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $MGY stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.