New Analyst Forecast: $MGY Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGY. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 25.0 for MGY.
$MGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $25.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $29.0 on 03/05/2025
- Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $31.0 on 10/28/2024
$MGY Insider Trading Activity
$MGY insiders have traded $MGY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER G STAVROS (CEO & DIRECTOR) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $55,137
$MGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $MGY stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 3,038,709 shares (+24.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,045,016
- ENERVEST, LTD. removed 2,065,558 shares (-49.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,292,746
- VEST FINANCIAL, LLC removed 1,427,893 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,068,577
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,315,624 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,759,289
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 774,809 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,115,034
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 742,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,347,960
- STATE STREET CORP removed 668,647 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,632,966
