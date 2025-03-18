New Analyst Forecast: $MGRM Given $5.4 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGRM. An analyst from Roth Capital set a price target of 5.4 for MGRM.
$MGRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $MGRM stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIDUCIARY FAMILY OFFICE, LLC added 29,348 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,554
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 24,088 shares (+110.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,088
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 17,276 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,781
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 16,857 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,951
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 16,234 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,474
- ORION PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, LLC added 13,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,810
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 10,712 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,387
