New Analyst Forecast: $MGNX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGNX. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MGNX.
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
$MGNX Insider Trading Activity
$MGNX insiders have traded $MGNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BETH ANN SMITH (VP, Controller & Treasurer) sold 423 shares for an estimated $1,082
$MGNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $MGNX stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 952,691 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,096,245
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 857,505 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,786,891
- MORGAN STANLEY added 784,557 shares (+245.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,549,810
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 768,249 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,496,809
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 671,179 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,181,331
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 550,000 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,787,500
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 323,857 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $411,298
