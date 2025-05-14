New Analyst Forecast: $MGNX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGNX. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MGNX.

$MGNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

$MGNX Insider Trading Activity

$MGNX insiders have traded $MGNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH ANN SMITH (VP, Controller & Treasurer) sold 423 shares for an estimated $1,082

$MGNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $MGNX stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

