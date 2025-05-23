New Analyst Forecast: $MGNI Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGNI. Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 24.0 for MGNI.

$MGNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MGNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $24.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $19.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024

$MGNI Insider Trading Activity

$MGNI insiders have traded $MGNI stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL G. BARRETT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $3,068,970 .

. JAMES ROSSMAN sold 149,936 shares for an estimated $2,917,754

DAVID DAY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,734 shares for an estimated $1,661,658 .

. SEAN PATRICK BUCKLEY (President, Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,912 shares for an estimated $727,696 .

. ADAM LEE SOROCA (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 43,521 shares for an estimated $706,048 .

. AARON SALTZ (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,057 shares for an estimated $461,378 .

. KATIE SEITZ EVANS (President, Operations) sold 12,520 shares for an estimated $250,400

BRIAN GEPHART (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,584 shares for an estimated $202,357 .

. DAVID BUONASERA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,619 shares for an estimated $196,069 .

. PAUL CAINE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $101,750

$MGNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $MGNI stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

