New Analyst Forecast: $MGM Given $57.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGM. George Choi from Citigroup set a price target of 57.0 for MGM.

$MGM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGM recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $MGM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • George Choi from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 06/23/2025
  • Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $48.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $50.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 05/01/2025

$MGM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MGM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MGM Insider Trading Activity

$MGM insiders have traded $MGM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEITH A. MEISTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,925,550.
  • COREY IAN SANDERS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,377,048
  • JONATHAN S HALKYARD (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $321,700
  • TODD MEINERT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $227,040
  • DANIEL J TAYLOR sold 5,261 shares for an estimated $183,767

$MGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $MGM stock to their portfolio, and 364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

