New Analyst Forecast: $MGM Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGM. Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a price target of 45.0 for MGM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MGM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MGM forecast page.

$MGM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MGM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $45.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Zachary Warring from CFRA set a target price of $42.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 George Choi from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 10/31/2024

$MGM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MGM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MGM Insider Trading Activity

$MGM insiders have traded $MGM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH A. MEISTER sold 51,000 shares for an estimated $1,865,070

JONATHAN S HALKYARD (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $321,700

TODD MEINERT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $227,040

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of $MGM stock to their portfolio, and 394 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.