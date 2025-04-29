New Analyst Forecast: $MGEE Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGEE. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $MGEE.

$MGEE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGEE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MGEE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MGEE forecast page.

$MGEE Insider Trading Activity

$MGEE insiders have traded $MGEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES G BERBEE purchased 445 shares for an estimated $40,470

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MGEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $MGEE stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.