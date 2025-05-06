New Analyst Forecast: $MGA Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGA. CIBC gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $MGA.
$MGA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/10/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MGA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MGA forecast page.
$MGA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MGA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 04/15/2025
- Michael Glen from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 02/18/2025
$MGA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $MGA stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,864,136 shares (-75.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,902,243
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,445,451 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,130,879
- M&G PLC removed 1,378,673 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,614,744
- VALUE PARTNERS INVESTMENTS INC. added 989,264 shares (+1013.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,625,083
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 847,574 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,420,117
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 846,567 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,378,034
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 822,375 shares (+52.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,367,051
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.