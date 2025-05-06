New Analyst Forecast: $MGA Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGA. CIBC gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $MGA.

$MGA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/10/2024

$MGA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MGA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Glen from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 02/18/2025

$MGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $MGA stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

