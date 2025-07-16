New Analyst Forecast: $MGA Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGA. Dan Levy from Barclays set a price target of 45.0 for MGA.

$MGA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $MGA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jonathan Goldman from Scotiabank set a target price of $44.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $38.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 05/06/2025

$MGA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MGA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

$MGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $MGA stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

