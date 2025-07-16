New Analyst Forecast: $MGA Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGA. Dan Levy from Barclays set a price target of 45.0 for MGA.
$MGA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $MGA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 07/16/2025
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/14/2025
- Jonathan Goldman from Scotiabank set a target price of $44.0 on 07/14/2025
- Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $38.0 on 07/01/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 06/16/2025
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 05/19/2025
- Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 05/06/2025
$MGA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MGA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
$MGA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $MGA stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 3,169,599 shares (+121.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,734,670
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 2,243,289 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,249,393
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,870,230 shares (+315.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,569,117
- FIL LTD removed 1,528,968 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,969,622
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,477,163 shares (+88.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,208,770
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,445,451 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,130,879
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 1,337,370 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,457,206
