Stocks
MFA

New Analyst Forecast: $MFA Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MFA. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $MFA.

$MFA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MFA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MFA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MFA forecast page.

$MFA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $MFA stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MFA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.