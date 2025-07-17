New Analyst Forecast: $MFA Given 'Market Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MFA. JMP Securities gave a rating of 'Market Outperform' for $MFA.

$MFA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MFA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

$MFA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MFA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MFA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mikhail Goberman from JMP Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 07/17/2025

Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $10.0 on 07/10/2025

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 07/10/2025

Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Trevor Cranston from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $12.5 on 03/26/2025

$MFA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $MFA stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

