New Analyst Forecast: $MFA Given 'Market Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MFA. JMP Securities gave a rating of 'Market Outperform' for $MFA.
$MFA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MFA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
$MFA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MFA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MFA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mikhail Goberman from JMP Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 07/17/2025
- Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $10.0 on 07/10/2025
- Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 05/28/2025
- Trevor Cranston from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $12.5 on 03/26/2025
$MFA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $MFA stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,834,099 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,337,855
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 944,608 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,691,678
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 662,534 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,797,598
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 456,359 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,682,243
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 422,539 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,335,250
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 390,088 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,002,302
- EMG HOLDINGS, L.P. added 389,954 shares (+178.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,000,928
