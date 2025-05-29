New Analyst Forecast: $MFA Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MFA. Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a price target of 10.0 for MFA.
$MFA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MFA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MFA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 05/28/2025
- Richard Shane from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 05/21/2025
$MFA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $MFA stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,834,099 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,337,855
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 944,608 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,691,678
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 671,748 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,845,112
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 662,534 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,797,598
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 456,359 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,682,243
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 422,539 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,335,250
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 390,088 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,002,302
