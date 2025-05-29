New Analyst Forecast: $MFA Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MFA. Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a price target of 10.0 for MFA.

$MFA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MFA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MFA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Richard Shane from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 05/21/2025

$MFA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $MFA stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

