New Analyst Forecast: $META Given $750.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $META. Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 750.0 for META.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $META, check out Quiver Quantitative's $META forecast page.
$META Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 41 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $750.0 on 07/21/2025
- Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $800.0 on 07/17/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $828.0 on 07/16/2025
- Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 07/16/2025
- Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $775.0 on 07/15/2025
- Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $795.0 on 07/11/2025
- John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025
$META Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $META stock 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN MCGUIRE purchased up to $15,000 on 06/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $100,000 on 06/30.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/30, 05/16, 04/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 03/04 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/17, 04/16, 04/02, 02/20, 01/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $550,000 on 05/12, 04/17, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $145,000 on 04/11, 03/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 03/26.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$META Insider Trading Activity
$META insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 815 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 815 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 685 sales selling 909,712 shares for an estimated $629,480,700.
- CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564.
- ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 32,566 shares for an estimated $21,358,649.
- JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 21,117 shares for an estimated $13,919,756.
- JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 20,766 shares for an estimated $13,169,909.
- SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,427 shares for an estimated $10,833,179.
- ROBERT M KIMMITT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,405 shares for an estimated $959,811.
- PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,473 shares for an estimated $893,351.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$META Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,453 institutional investors add shares of $META stock to their portfolio, and 1,822 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 59,766,000 shares (+608429.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $44,112,686,940
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 23,408,174 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $17,277,339,147
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 6,959,848 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,011,377,993
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,507,617 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,750,730,134
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 6,237,555 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,595,077,199
- INTEGRATED INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS, LLC removed 4,126,822 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,378,535,127
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,185,263 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,835,858,182
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.