New Analyst Forecast: $MET Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MET. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MET.

$MET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MET in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

$MET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MET stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 11/19.

$MET Insider Trading Activity

$MET insiders have traded $MET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARLENE DEBEL (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 22,810 shares for an estimated $1,890,577

MICHEL KHALAF (President & CEO) sold 20,926 shares for an estimated $1,733,604

$MET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 575 institutional investors add shares of $MET stock to their portfolio, and 576 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.