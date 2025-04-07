New Analyst Forecast: $MET Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MET. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MET.
$MET Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MET in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
$MET Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MET stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 11/19.
$MET Insider Trading Activity
$MET insiders have traded $MET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARLENE DEBEL (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 22,810 shares for an estimated $1,890,577
- MICHEL KHALAF (President & CEO) sold 20,926 shares for an estimated $1,733,604
$MET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 575 institutional investors add shares of $MET stock to their portfolio, and 576 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,818,831 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $558,325,882
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 6,213,923 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,796,015
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 4,606,748 shares (+109.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $377,200,526
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,554,976 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $291,081,434
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 3,137,497 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,898,254
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,723,461 shares (+43.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,116,986
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,712,218 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,196,409
