New Analyst Forecast: $MET Given $94.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MET. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 94.0 for MET.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MET forecast page.

$MET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MET recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $94.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $95.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $94.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $99.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $94.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $98.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $94.0 on 04/02/2025

$MET Insider Trading Activity

$MET insiders have traded $MET stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILL PAPPAS (EVP, Global Tech. & Ops.) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $2,092,682

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 640 institutional investors add shares of $MET stock to their portfolio, and 589 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.