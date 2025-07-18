New Analyst Forecast: $MESO Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MESO. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $MESO.
$MESO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MESO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MESO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MESO forecast page.
$MESO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $MESO stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 486,793 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,075,176
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 257,143 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,209,144
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 254,126 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,171,492
- OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 179,593 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,241,320
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 151,231 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,887,362
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,872,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 142,160 shares (+35.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,774,156
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.