New Analyst Forecast: $MERC Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MERC. Hamir Patel from CIBC set a price target of 5.0 for MERC.
$MERC Insider Trading Activity
$MERC insiders have traded $MERC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MERC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC XAVIER HEINE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,910 shares for an estimated $167,612.
- ALICE LABERGE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $3,640
$MERC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $MERC stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 3,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,450,000
- SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,077,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,000,500
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,037,394 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,743,061
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 630,815 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,100,297
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 559,776 shares (-49.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,638,544
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 454,215 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,952,397
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 337,028 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,190,682
