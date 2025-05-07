New Analyst Forecast: $MERC Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MERC. Hamir Patel from CIBC set a price target of 5.0 for MERC.

$MERC Insider Trading Activity

$MERC insiders have traded $MERC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MERC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC XAVIER HEINE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,910 shares for an estimated $167,612 .

. ALICE LABERGE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $3,640

$MERC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $MERC stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

