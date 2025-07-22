New Analyst Forecast: $MERC Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MERC. Hamir Patel from CIBC set a price target of 4.0 for MERC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MERC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MERC forecast page.

$MERC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MERC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MERC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $4.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Sean Steuart from TD Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 05/05/2025

$MERC Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MERC Data Alerts

$MERC insiders have traded $MERC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MERC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER R KELLOGG has made 9 purchases buying 142,020 shares for an estimated $524,839 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WOLFGANG BECK (Sr. VP, Global Wood Sourcing) has made 2 purchases buying 8,791 shares for an estimated $31,687 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ESTRADA JUAN CARLOS BUENO (President & CEO) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $30,160

CARSTEN MERFORTH (COO, Wood Products) purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $25,312

ALICE LABERGE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $3,640

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MERC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $MERC stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.