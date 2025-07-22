New Analyst Forecast: $MERC Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MERC. Hamir Patel from CIBC set a price target of 4.0 for MERC.
$MERC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MERC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MERC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $4.0 on 07/22/2025
- Sean Steuart from TD Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 05/05/2025
$MERC Insider Trading Activity
$MERC insiders have traded $MERC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MERC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER R KELLOGG has made 9 purchases buying 142,020 shares for an estimated $524,839 and 0 sales.
- WOLFGANG BECK (Sr. VP, Global Wood Sourcing) has made 2 purchases buying 8,791 shares for an estimated $31,687 and 0 sales.
- ESTRADA JUAN CARLOS BUENO (President & CEO) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $30,160
- CARSTEN MERFORTH (COO, Wood Products) purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $25,312
- ALICE LABERGE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $3,640
$MERC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $MERC stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,252,974 shares (+120.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,705,790
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 398,377 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,450,018
- ALGERT GLOBAL LLC removed 329,746 shares (-81.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,027,937
- BOUNDARY CREEK ADVISORS LP removed 254,281 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,563,828
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 239,122 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,470,600
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 210,928 shares (+34.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,297,207
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 210,473 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,294,408
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.