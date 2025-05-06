New Analyst Forecast: $MEOH Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEOH. Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a price target of 53.0 for MEOH.
$MEOH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MEOH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MEOH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $53.0 on 05/05/2025
- Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 04/07/2025
- Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $63.0 on 02/03/2025
$MEOH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $MEOH stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 1,535,645 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,690,111
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 767,330 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,320,460
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 537,351 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,835,308
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 376,365 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,206,647
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 351,393 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,548,566
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 324,830 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,222,010
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 262,087 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,088,624
