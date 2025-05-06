Stocks
MEOH

New Analyst Forecast: $MEOH Given $53.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEOH. Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a price target of 53.0 for MEOH.

$MEOH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MEOH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MEOH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $53.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 04/07/2025
  • Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $63.0 on 02/03/2025

$MEOH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $MEOH stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

