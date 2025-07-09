New Analyst Forecast: $MEOH Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEOH. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 51.0 for MEOH.
$MEOH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MEOH recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MEOH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 06/10/2025
- Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 05/19/2025
- Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $44.0 on 05/05/2025
- Nelson Ng from RBC Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 05/02/2025
- Steve Hansen from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 04/15/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $41.0 on 04/01/2025
$MEOH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $MEOH stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 2,986,502 shares (-53.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,796,355
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,221,609 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,866,259
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 910,628 shares (+1359146.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,953,936
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 766,000 shares (+1499.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,878,940
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 739,043 shares (-64.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,933,018
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 557,845 shares (+2409.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,574,781
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 461,954 shares (+86.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,209,965
