New Analyst Forecast: $MELI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MELI.
$MELI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MELI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- New Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
$MELI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MELI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/27.
$MELI Insider Trading Activity
$MELI insiders have traded $MELI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EMILIANO CALEMZUK sold 50 shares for an estimated $99,249
$MELI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 618 institutional investors add shares of $MELI stock to their portfolio, and 561 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 738,534 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,255,832,754
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 470,829 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $800,616,464
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 405,425 shares (+41.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $689,400,887
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 392,713 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,784,893
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 332,447 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $565,306,176
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 308,973 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $525,390,048
- MORGAN STANLEY added 271,510 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,686,464
