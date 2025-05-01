New Analyst Forecast: $MELI Given 'Cautious' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MELI. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Cautious' for $MELI.

$MELI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MELI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

New Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

$MELI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MELI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/27.

$MELI Insider Trading Activity

$MELI insiders have traded $MELI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILIANO CALEMZUK sold 50 shares for an estimated $99,249

$MELI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 649 institutional investors add shares of $MELI stock to their portfolio, and 589 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.