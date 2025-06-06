New Analyst Forecast: $MELI Given $3000.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MELI. Kaio Prato from UBS set a price target of 3000.0 for MELI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MELI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MELI forecast page.

$MELI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MELI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MELI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2700.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kaio Prato from UBS set a target price of $3000.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $2400.0 on 04/16/2025

$MELI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MELI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MELI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 750 institutional investors add shares of $MELI stock to their portfolio, and 603 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.