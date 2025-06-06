New Analyst Forecast: $MELI Given $3000.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MELI. Kaio Prato from UBS set a price target of 3000.0 for MELI.
$MELI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MELI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MELI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2700.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kaio Prato from UBS set a target price of $3000.0 on 06/02/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $2400.0 on 04/16/2025
$MELI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MELI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.
$MELI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 750 institutional investors add shares of $MELI stock to their portfolio, and 603 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 511,949 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $998,745,945
- FMR LLC added 489,250 shares (+56.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $954,463,147
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 332,447 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $648,560,878
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 191,664 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $373,911,547
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 181,783 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $354,635,001
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 173,449 shares (+170.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $338,376,450
- INVESCO LTD. added 104,554 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,971,261
