New Analyst Forecast: $MEDP Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEDP. William Blair gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $MEDP.
$MEDP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MEDP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$MEDP Insider Trading Activity
$MEDP insiders have traded $MEDP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN T CARLEY sold 4,003 shares for an estimated $1,383,396
- STEPHEN P EWALD (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 2 shares for an estimated $652
$MEDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $MEDP stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 519,186 shares (+91.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,489,164
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 376,120 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,958,347
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 241,827 shares (+34497.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,342,184
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 205,798 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,372,269
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 173,165 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,530,607
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 136,591 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,379,627
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 133,379 shares (+93.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,312,505
