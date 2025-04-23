New Analyst Forecast: $MEDP Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEDP. William Blair gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $MEDP.

$MEDP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MEDP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$MEDP Insider Trading Activity

$MEDP insiders have traded $MEDP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN T CARLEY sold 4,003 shares for an estimated $1,383,396

STEPHEN P EWALD (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 2 shares for an estimated $652

$MEDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $MEDP stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

