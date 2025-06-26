Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $MEDP Given 'Cautious' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEDP. Barclays gave a rating of 'Cautious' for $MEDP.

$MEDP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MEDP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MEDP Insider Trading Activity

$MEDP insiders have traded $MEDP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRIAN T CARLEY sold 4,003 shares for an estimated $1,383,396
  • FRED B JR DAVENPORT sold 1,712 shares for an estimated $516,715
  • STEPHEN P EWALD (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 2 shares for an estimated $652

$MEDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 293 institutional investors add shares of $MEDP stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

