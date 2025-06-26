New Analyst Forecast: $MEDP Given 'Cautious' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEDP. Barclays gave a rating of 'Cautious' for $MEDP.
$MEDP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MEDP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$MEDP Insider Trading Activity
$MEDP insiders have traded $MEDP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN T CARLEY sold 4,003 shares for an estimated $1,383,396
- FRED B JR DAVENPORT sold 1,712 shares for an estimated $516,715
- STEPHEN P EWALD (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 2 shares for an estimated $652
$MEDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 293 institutional investors add shares of $MEDP stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 696,219 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,130,967
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 434,736 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,459,711
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 241,751 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,659,112
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 224,578 shares (+221.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,426,670
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 205,798 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,372,269
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 173,165 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,530,607
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 159,008 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,448,147
