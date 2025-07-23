New Analyst Forecast: $MEDP Given $366.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEDP. Charles Rhyee from TD Cowen set a price target of 366.0 for MEDP.

$MEDP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MEDP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MEDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $321.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Rhyee from TD Cowen set a target price of $366.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $300.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $313.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $355.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $330.0 on 03/24/2025

$MEDP Insider Trading Activity

$MEDP insiders have traded $MEDP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN T CARLEY sold 4,003 shares for an estimated $1,383,396

FRED B JR DAVENPORT sold 1,712 shares for an estimated $516,715

STEPHEN P EWALD (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 2 shares for an estimated $652

$MEDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $MEDP stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

