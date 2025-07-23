New Analyst Forecast: $MEDP Given $366.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEDP. Charles Rhyee from TD Cowen set a price target of 366.0 for MEDP.
$MEDP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MEDP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MEDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $321.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Charles Rhyee from TD Cowen set a target price of $366.0 on 07/23/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $300.0 on 06/24/2025
- Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $313.0 on 04/23/2025
- Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 04/23/2025
- Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $355.0 on 04/09/2025
- Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $330.0 on 03/24/2025
$MEDP Insider Trading Activity
$MEDP insiders have traded $MEDP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN T CARLEY sold 4,003 shares for an estimated $1,383,396
- FRED B JR DAVENPORT sold 1,712 shares for an estimated $516,715
- STEPHEN P EWALD (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 2 shares for an estimated $652
$MEDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $MEDP stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 696,219 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,130,967
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 434,736 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,459,711
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 241,751 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,659,112
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 224,578 shares (+221.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,426,670
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 159,008 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,448,147
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 125,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,086,250
- KENSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 121,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,897,959
