MEC

New Analyst Forecast: $MEC Given $21.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEC. Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 21.0 for MEC.

$MEC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MEC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MEC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $23.0 on 06/17/2025

$MEC Insider Trading Activity

$MEC insiders have traded $MEC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SEAN P LEUBA (SVP, Corp. Development & GC) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,179
  • JAGADEESH A REDDY (President & CEO) purchased 380 shares for an estimated $5,225

$MEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $MEC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

