New Analyst Forecast: $MEC Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MEC. Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 21.0 for MEC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MEC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MEC forecast page.
$MEC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MEC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MEC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025
- Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $23.0 on 06/17/2025
$MEC Insider Trading Activity
$MEC insiders have traded $MEC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN P LEUBA (SVP, Corp. Development & GC) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,179
- JAGADEESH A REDDY (President & CEO) purchased 380 shares for an estimated $5,225
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MEC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $MEC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 131,316 shares (+1056.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,763,573
- BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL removed 105,490 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,416,730
- NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. removed 102,826 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,380,953
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 101,372 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,361,425
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 100,929 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,355,476
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 100,224 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,346,008
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 98,553 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,323,566
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.