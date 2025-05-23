New Analyst Forecast: $MDWD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDWD. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MDWD.
$MDWD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDWD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MDWD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDWD forecast page.
$MDWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $MDWD stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 159,691 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,478,404
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 121,157 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,880,356
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 75,208 shares (-84.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,167,228
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 60,141 shares (-36.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $933,388
- SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 52,500 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $814,800
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 45,901 shares (-77.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $712,383
- PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 37,760 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $586,035
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.