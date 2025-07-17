New Analyst Forecast: $MDLZ Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDLZ. Cody Ross from UBS set a price target of 72.0 for MDLZ.
$MDLZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDLZ recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $MDLZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Marks from Jefferies set a target price of $78.0 on 07/17/2025
- Cody Ross from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 07/17/2025
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $78.0 on 06/20/2025
- Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $74.0 on 05/01/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $71.0 on 04/30/2025
- Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $73.0 on 04/30/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $72.0 on 04/30/2025
$MDLZ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MDLZ stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDLZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
$MDLZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 825 institutional investors add shares of $MDLZ stock to their portfolio, and 959 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 40,809,189 shares (+253.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,768,903,473
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 13,755,181 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $933,289,030
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,816,359 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $598,189,958
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 4,726,073 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,664,053
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,979,426 shares (+113.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270,004,054
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,966,511 shares (+233.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,127,771
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,900,974 shares (-2.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,681,085
