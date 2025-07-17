New Analyst Forecast: $MDLZ Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDLZ. Cody Ross from UBS set a price target of 72.0 for MDLZ.

$MDLZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDLZ recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $MDLZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Marks from Jefferies set a target price of $78.0 on 07/17/2025

Cody Ross from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $78.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $74.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $71.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $73.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $72.0 on 04/30/2025

$MDLZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MDLZ stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDLZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MDLZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 825 institutional investors add shares of $MDLZ stock to their portfolio, and 959 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

