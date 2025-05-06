New Analyst Forecast: $MDGL Given $420.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDGL. Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 420.0 for MDGL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MDGL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDGL forecast page.

$MDGL Insider Trading Activity

$MDGL insiders have traded $MDGL stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED B CRAVES has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 22,470 shares for an estimated $7,408,629 .

. ROBERT E. WALTERMIRE (Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,885 shares for an estimated $5,390,968 .

. RICHARD S LEVY sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,750,000

CAROLE HUNTSMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,869 shares for an estimated $932,208 .

. MARDI DIER (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,219 shares for an estimated $720,592 .

. REBECCA TAUB (Pres., R&D, and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,337 shares for an estimated $679,025 .

. WILLIAM JOHN SIBOLD (President and CEO) sold 1,584 shares for an estimated $531,020

SHANNON T KELLEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $214,759.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MDGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $MDGL stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.