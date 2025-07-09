Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $MDCX Given 'Buy' Rating

July 09, 2025 — 11:09 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDCX. D. Boral Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MDCX.

$MDCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDCX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MDCX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDCX forecast page.

$MDCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MDCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group set a target price of $20.0 on 05/08/2025

$MDCX Insider Trading Activity

$MDCX insiders have traded $MDCX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FUND PARTNERS, LP VELOCITY sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $578,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

