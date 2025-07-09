New Analyst Forecast: $MDCX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDCX. D. Boral Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MDCX.

$MDCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDCX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

$MDCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MDCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group set a target price of $20.0 on 05/08/2025

$MDCX Insider Trading Activity

$MDCX insiders have traded $MDCX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FUND PARTNERS, LP VELOCITY sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $578,940

