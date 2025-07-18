New Analyst Forecast: $MCS Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCS. Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a price target of 24.0 for MCS.

$MCS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $24.0 on 07/18/2025

Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a target price of $25.0 on 05/23/2025

Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $25.0 on 04/11/2025

$MCS Insider Trading Activity

$MCS insiders have traded $MCS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A GRAMZ (Pres., Marcus Theatres Corp*) sold 5,138 shares for an estimated $42,805

MICHAEL READE EVANS (Pres., Marcus Hotels & Resorts) sold 934 shares for an estimated $7,720

DIANE M GERSHOWITZ purchased 21,758 shares for an estimated $0

GREGORY S MARCUS (President and CEO) sold 21,758 shares for an estimated $0

$MCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $MCS stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

