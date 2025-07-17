New Analyst Forecast: $MCRI Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCRI. Zachary Silverberg from Wells Fargo set a price target of 89.0 for MCRI.
$MCRI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCRI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Zachary Silverberg from Wells Fargo set a target price of $89.0 on 07/17/2025
- Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 07/16/2025
- Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $92.0 on 04/23/2025
- Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $81.0 on 04/23/2025
$MCRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $MCRI stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 215,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,753,259
- DAVENPORT & CO LLC removed 160,497 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,478,641
- INVESCO LTD. added 132,599 shares (+147.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,309,572
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 98,371 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,648,345
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 86,975 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,762,306
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 75,935 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,903,946
- QUANTEDGE CAPITAL PTE LTD added 72,543 shares (+361.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,640,218
