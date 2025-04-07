New Analyst Forecast: $MCO Given $520.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCO. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 520.0 for MCO.

$MCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $516.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $520.0 on 04/04/2025

Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $545.0 on 01/03/2025

Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $512.0 on 10/23/2024

Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $464.0 on 10/15/2024

$MCO Insider Trading Activity

$MCO insiders have traded $MCO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L WEST (President, Moody's Investors) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,896 shares for an estimated $5,181,341 .

. ROBERT FAUBER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 3,359 shares for an estimated $1,611,561 .

. CAROLINE SULLIVAN (SVP, Corp Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,681 shares for an estimated $777,288.

$MCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of $MCO stock to their portfolio, and 495 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

