New Analyst Forecast: $MCO Given $520.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCO. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 520.0 for MCO.
$MCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $516.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $520.0 on 04/04/2025
- Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $545.0 on 01/03/2025
- Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $512.0 on 10/23/2024
- Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $464.0 on 10/15/2024
$MCO Insider Trading Activity
$MCO insiders have traded $MCO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL L WEST (President, Moody's Investors) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,896 shares for an estimated $5,181,341.
- ROBERT FAUBER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 3,359 shares for an estimated $1,611,561.
- CAROLINE SULLIVAN (SVP, Corp Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,681 shares for an estimated $777,288.
$MCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of $MCO stock to their portfolio, and 495 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,243,077 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $588,435,359
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 901,632 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $426,805,539
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 629,175 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,832,569
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 612,200 shares (+92060.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,797,114
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 524,014 shares (+582.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,052,507
- AMUNDI added 479,599 shares (+73.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,027,778
- FMR LLC removed 478,499 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,507,071
